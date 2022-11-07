Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,356,940.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.85, for a total value of $2,118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $34,430.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.08, for a total value of $1,542,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,940.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,760 shares of company stock valued at $8,715,116. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $264.69 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $270.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 9.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.19. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.