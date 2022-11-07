QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.21.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $106.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 88,822 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $13,574,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 177,701 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 6,087 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

