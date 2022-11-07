M&T Bank Corp Purchases 62,238 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 1,920.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 62,238 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 94.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 44.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 346,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,819,000 after buying an additional 105,855 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $38.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

