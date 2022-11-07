Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $90.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.50.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synaptics will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,188 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,813. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after buying an additional 481,832 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.