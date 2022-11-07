Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,111,000 after buying an additional 653,202 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hasbro by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Hasbro by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,145,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,711,000 after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,623,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,962,000 after purchasing an additional 879,972 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HAS. KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $62.19 on Monday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.87 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

