Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Raised to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $41.00 target price on the financial services provider's stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lincoln National from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Lincoln National to $47.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler cut Lincoln National from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.33.

Lincoln National Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 243.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,215 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 422.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 963,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,064,000 after purchasing an additional 779,247 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,767,000 after purchasing an additional 587,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lincoln National by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after buying an additional 564,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

