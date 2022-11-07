Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $115.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.58. The company has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.83.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

