Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,307 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Workday by 152.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 72.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 68.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,792,097.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,974 shares of company stock valued at $18,758,209 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Workday Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.32.

Workday stock opened at $132.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 1.29. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.