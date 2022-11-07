Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.89, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 278.50%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

