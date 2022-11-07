Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $148.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $283.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $520.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $123.73 on Friday. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $453.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $218.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,004,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,899,113. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Atlassian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

