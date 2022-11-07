Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $380.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $270.32.

TEAM opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.69. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $453.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total value of $1,525,108.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,560 shares in the company, valued at $61,004,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113 over the last quarter. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlassian by 20.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 24.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 0.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 13.5% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,106,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,794,369,000 after purchasing an additional 725,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

