Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 236.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 31.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 389.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 12.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.27.

State Street Stock Up 3.3 %

STT stock opened at $75.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.00. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

About State Street

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.