BMO Capital Markets Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $160.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $295.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Atlassian from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.32.

Atlassian Trading Down 29.0 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $123.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.69. Atlassian has a 1-year low of $115.06 and a 1-year high of $453.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,525,108.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,004,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,982 shares of company stock worth $22,899,113. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 21.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 269.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Atlassian by 3.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,308,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

