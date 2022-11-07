Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.45 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,626 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $51.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.77 and a 12 month high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

