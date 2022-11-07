Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th.

Invesco has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco has a payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $15.73 on Monday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.97.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Invesco by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Invesco by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.83.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

