Credit Agricole S A Grows Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 341.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Allstate were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 302.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALL opened at $129.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of -90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $127.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

