Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) by 464.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,990 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Douglas Elliman worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 48.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Douglas Elliman news, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 5.33 per share, for a total transaction of 53,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 213,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.92 per share, with a total value of 235,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 374,701.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Kramer bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of 5.33 per share, with a total value of 53,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at 213,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 288,000 shares of company stock worth $1,159,795. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Price Performance

Douglas Elliman stock opened at 4.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 4.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.61 million and a PE ratio of 9.71. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12-month low of 3.83 and a 12-month high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.21 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Douglas Elliman’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Douglas Elliman

(Get Rating)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.