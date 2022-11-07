Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $2.83 Million Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,501,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in WestRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,641,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,262,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,477,000 after buying an additional 1,281,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,850,000 after buying an additional 723,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on WestRock from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WestRock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.12. WestRock has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.87.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at WestRock

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WestRock

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

