iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after purchasing an additional 579,672 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,259,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,287,000 after acquiring an additional 458,426 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,442,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,407,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,800,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

BATS INDA opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

