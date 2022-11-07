Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 138.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,319 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Under Armour worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 37.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.23.

Under Armour Trading Up 4.3 %

UAA stock opened at $8.29 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

