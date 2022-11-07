Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 12,743 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,483 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,743 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 7,270 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 57,743 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 46.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 584 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.67.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $599,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

