Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after buying an additional 24,444 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.08.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $153.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.74. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $141.13 and a one year high of $231.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 92.25%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.