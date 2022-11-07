Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 64,673 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 18.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 678,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,838 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of BEN stock opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 61,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at $37,509,901.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 61,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,238,892 shares in the company, valued at $37,509,901.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,293,715 shares of company stock valued at $44,065,786. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

