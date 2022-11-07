Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $3.70 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $161.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $113.68 and a 12 month high of $167.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.99. The stock has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 22.89%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,242 shares of company stock valued at $8,406,008. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

