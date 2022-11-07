Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Markel by 622.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after acquiring an additional 51,358 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Markel by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,636,000 after acquiring an additional 37,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Markel by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,693,000 after acquiring an additional 24,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after acquiring an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 875.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,369 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,213.86 per share, with a total value of $100,750.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 956 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,450.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MKL shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,211.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of -123.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,162.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1,254.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a one year low of $1,064.09 and a one year high of $1,519.24.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

