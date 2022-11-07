Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 347.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,013 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 417.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

DraftKings Stock Performance

DKNG stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $45.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.37. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 99.14% and a negative return on equity of 88.80%. The business had revenue of $466.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

