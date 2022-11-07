Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stake Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Western Digital by 22.5% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 22,798 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Western Digital by 23.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 148.0% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital during the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 6.9% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 33,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $35.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $69.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.13.

Insider Activity

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDC. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

