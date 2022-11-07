Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 167,866 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 567.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,814,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after buying an additional 228,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,084,000 after buying an additional 8,113,385 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after purchasing an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Cameco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,934,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,765,000 after purchasing an additional 221,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 103.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cameco Company Profile

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.