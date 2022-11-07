Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.21 Million Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,341 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 3.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $156.47 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $164.07.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

