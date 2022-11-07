Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Evercore ISI upgraded Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.76.

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 228,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,855,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $94.32 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $110.99. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.97.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

