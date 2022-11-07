Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $4.49 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $960,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $165.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $143.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 47.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.94.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

