Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Grows Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,291 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 448.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 64.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,265,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 49.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 408,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,043,000 after buying an additional 385,541 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $108.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.98. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 71.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

