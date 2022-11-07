Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,107 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,439,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,289,000. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 631.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,264 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG stock opened at $171.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.85 and a 12 month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,422,451.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.