abrdn plc Sells 863 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 393.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total transaction of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $298.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.08.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $177.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.69 and a twelve month high of $265.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.50 and its 200-day moving average is $214.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.22.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

