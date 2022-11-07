Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1,373.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,064 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,757 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 137,766 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,556,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 7,729 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 147.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $325.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

