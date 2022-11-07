BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,990 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 7,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BHP. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,300 ($26.59) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($26.71) to GBX 2,330 ($26.94) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays raised their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.44) to GBX 2,250 ($26.01) in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.28) to GBX 2,050 ($23.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,904.11.

BHP Group Stock Performance

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Shares of BHP stock opened at $53.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Articles

