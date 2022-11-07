Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 1.45% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBF opened at $99.98 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $123.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.22.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

