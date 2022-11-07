Keybank National Association OH Sells 609 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $146.42 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.