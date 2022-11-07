Keybank National Association OH Has $2.72 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.6% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 2.4% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 51.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 11.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CLX opened at $140.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $135.08.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

