Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPD. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.44.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

NYSE EPD opened at $24.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.