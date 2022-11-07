7,447 Shares in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Acquired by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,447 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 1,210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $438,746.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,029.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 67,951 shares of company stock worth $4,858,987. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

COIN stock opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.82. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 19.71% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

