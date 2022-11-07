Baillie Gifford & Co. Reduces Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 25.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 56.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 908,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,197,000 after purchasing an additional 329,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 140.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.31.

Varonis Systems Stock Down 5.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

VRNS opened at $16.01 on Monday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $65.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.