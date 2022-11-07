Baillie Gifford & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 1,569.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in MongoDB by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDB stock opened at $145.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.50 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.74.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.89.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $99,817.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,141.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,665 shares of company stock worth $19,034,603 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

