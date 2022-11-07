Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Stake in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,481,919 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avangrid by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Avangrid by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Avangrid by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Avangrid by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Avangrid Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $40.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.39. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $52.51.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.