Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 8,573,357 Shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,573,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.32% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $1,271,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNR opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of -0.11. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $17.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a negative net margin of 174.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

