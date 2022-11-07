Natera (NTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.67 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 95.97% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Natera to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Natera alerts:

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA stock opened at $44.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. Natera has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $121.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera

In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total transaction of $105,516.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $32,105.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,827 shares in the company, valued at $6,422,221.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $105,516.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,359 shares of company stock worth $797,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. State Street Corp raised its position in Natera by 54.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Natera by 25.8% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,610,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after purchasing an additional 329,984 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $10,577,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Natera during the first quarter valued at about $6,082,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Natera by 6,190.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 151,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 148,635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Natera to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.