MSCI Inc. (MSCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on November 30th

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th.

MSCI has increased its dividend by an average of 23.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. MSCI has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MSCI to earn $12.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.4%.

MSCI opened at $460.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $440.33 and a 200-day moving average of $438.44. MSCI has a 52-week low of $376.41 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.25.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after acquiring an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 953.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after buying an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in MSCI by 83.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,744,000 after buying an additional 34,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 992.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,891,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

