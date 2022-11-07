Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $93.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

DUK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.09.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

