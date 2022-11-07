Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share.
Ameren Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of Ameren stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.27. Ameren has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20.
Ameren Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.15%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ameren by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.
