Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.66.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.23 and its 200 day moving average is $92.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $56.53 and a 1-year high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 122.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,853,031.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total value of $7,205,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,853,031.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 298.7% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 248.3% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 782.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

